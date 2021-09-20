World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $613.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $595.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

