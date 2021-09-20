World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $434.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.91 and its 200 day moving average is $492.65. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.