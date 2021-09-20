World Asset Management Inc Has $457,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPR opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

