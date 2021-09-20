World Asset Management Inc Has $501,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.