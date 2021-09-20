World Asset Management Inc Sells 147 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $120,218,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $214.68 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

