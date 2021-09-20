World Asset Management Inc Sells 211 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Toro were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.03. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $80.29 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

