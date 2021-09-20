Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRDLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Worldline has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

