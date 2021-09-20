Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.65

Shares of Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 20183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

