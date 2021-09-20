Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.40.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

