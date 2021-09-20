Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Shares Down 5.9%

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 24,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$142.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC)

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.