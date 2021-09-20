Ycash Trading Up 6.7% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $4.19 million and $35,173.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00272933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00128656 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00183026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000934 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,590,419 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

