Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at $47,219,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,044,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,666,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,176 shares of company stock worth $754,874 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of YEXT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Yext has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.41.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
