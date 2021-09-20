Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at $47,219,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,044,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,666,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,176 shares of company stock worth $754,874 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $6,401,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 383,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Yext has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.