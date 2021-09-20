Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831 in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 124.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 1,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.