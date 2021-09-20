Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce $11.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.81 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $11.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $51.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $52.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,234. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

