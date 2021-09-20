Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.87 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ELYS traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $4.57. 12,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 5.16.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

