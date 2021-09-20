Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

