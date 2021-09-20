Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. New Jersey Resources posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

