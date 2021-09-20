Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 219%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.95. 13,303,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $615.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

