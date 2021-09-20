Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.51). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after buying an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 179.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 726,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $9,373,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RAD opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

