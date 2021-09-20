Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $561,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

