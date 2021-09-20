Zacks: Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $66,523,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. 3,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

