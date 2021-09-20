Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report sales of $437.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 85,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.