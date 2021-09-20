Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report sales of $437.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 85,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

