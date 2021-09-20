Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.05). GDS posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

