Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce $9.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $13.45 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 249.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $52.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $65.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.02 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $124.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of GP opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.68 million and a P/E ratio of -31.82. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,878,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

