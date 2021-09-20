Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $142,070,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 203,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,482. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

