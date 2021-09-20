Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.