Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.01). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 406,661 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $12.80. 1,535,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,582. The firm has a market cap of $921.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.86 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

