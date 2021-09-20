Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.46. Sleep Number reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.63. 7,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.