Zacks: Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.46 Million

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce sales of $43.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $44.87 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

BFST traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $453.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

