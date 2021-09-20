Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.70 million, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $163.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. 2,216,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

