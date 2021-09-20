Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $121.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.71 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $464.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $482.94 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.38 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.