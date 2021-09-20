Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.20 Million

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $121.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.71 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $464.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $482.94 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.38 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.