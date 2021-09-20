Zacks: Brokerages Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

EWCZ stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. 10,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,990. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

