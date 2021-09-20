Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.