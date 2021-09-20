Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.58). Merus posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRUS. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. Merus has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $31.27.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

