Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.41 Million

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce sales of $29.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $30.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $138.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $381.39 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $997.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $108,800.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,572. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

