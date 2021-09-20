Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $194.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the highest is $200.50 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $886.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $893.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $732.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

