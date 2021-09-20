Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SEAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,894. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

