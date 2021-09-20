Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

