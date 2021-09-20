Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,916. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $568,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,819.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

