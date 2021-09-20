Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,916. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $568,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,819.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.