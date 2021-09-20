Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

HYLN opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $54.45.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $92,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

