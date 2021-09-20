Zacks Investment Research Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe raised their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

MEIP opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

