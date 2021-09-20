Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORPH. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORPH opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

