Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitru currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vitru stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.93 million and a P/E ratio of 59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

