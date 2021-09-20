Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7,418.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

