Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.97.

DouYu International stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

