Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $121.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.65 or 0.00693836 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.74 or 0.01196731 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,050,334,621 coins and its circulating supply is 11,758,867,468 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

