Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $287.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.92 and a 200-day moving average of $338.46. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.75.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,167 shares of company stock worth $74,264,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

