Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 63,070 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

