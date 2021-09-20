ZUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $332,404.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00173896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00111232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.37 or 0.06941755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,392.44 or 0.99564593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.00785583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

