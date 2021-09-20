Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s current price.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.69. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,092. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

